Man Wanted For Two Armed Robberies In Waukegan

WAUKEGAN (CBS) — Police are searching for a homeless man wanted for two armed robberies in north suburban Waukegan in November.

Daniel J. O’Brien, 30, has been charged with two robberies that happened Nov. 22, according to Waukegan police.

The first happened about midnight at the Murphy’s gas station in the 3800 block of Fountain Square, and the second about 7 p.m. at the BP Amoco station in the 2900 block of Belvidere Road, police said.

The arrest warrant carries a $500,000 bond.

O’Brien is considered armed and dangerous, and is thought to be in the Waukegan area, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

