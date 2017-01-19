Olivet Nazarene University Band To March In Trump Inaugural Parade

January 19, 2017 7:07 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — The only college marching band from Illinois invited to perform at the presidential inauguration was getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The Tiger Marching Band from Olivet Nazarene University was heading to the nation’s capital at 7 a.m.

The band is heading to D.C. as the only band from Illinois selected to take part in President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration parade.

Some alumni wanted the band to turn down the invitation, arguing Trump’s statements and behavior are not in keeping with Christian values.

However, for the most part, band members said the Olivet community has been supportive of their decision to apply to take part in the parade.

Band members believe their presence as the only band from Illinois can, in some small way, help unite the nation after a bitterly fought presidential campaign.

They intend to perform their signature song, the Chicago Tribune March, along with other tunes.

