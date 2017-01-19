Police Search For Suspect After Home Invasion In Indian Head Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A manhunt was underway Thursday morning in the western suburbs, after a violent home invasion in Indian Head Park.

Police said they received a call of a home invasion at 6:45 p.m. from a home near Briarwood Lane and Cascade Drive.

When officers arrived, a girl at the home told them she was home alone when she heard noises on the first floor, so she went downstairs, and found a man wearing a mask in the kitchen. The man pulled out a knife and cut her on the right arm, causing a superficial wound, according to police.

The man then fled the home.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, and a search of the area came up empty.

Cook County Sheriff’s police, Cook County Forest Preserve police, and Countryside police were assisting in the investigation.