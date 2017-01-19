Report: Cubs, White Sox Games On CSN Chicago Now Available To Be Live-Streamed As Well

January 19, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox

(CBS) Cubs and White Sox games that are shown on CSN Chicago will now be available to be live-streamed online and on mobile devices this upcoming season, Crain’s Chicago Business reported Thursday. It will be free for those who have CSN Chicago in their cable package, per the report.

The news comes after MLB and NBCUniversal, CSN’s parent company, completed a new deal regarding live streaming. Games will be live-streamed on CSNChicago.com and on the NBC Sports app, Crain’s reported. A username and password from a cable provided will be required.

The ability to steam games online and on mobile devices has been a point of contention in recent years. Before last year, many users of MLB.tv couldn’t live-stream games that were in their own market. That then changed when a lawsuit was settled, allowing users to live-steam games in market if they were also cable subscribers.

With more individuals cord-cutting, there remains debate about whether to allow fans in the future to stream games online without traditional cable subscriptions.

 

