Suburban Cops Revive Motorist Who Overdosed

(CBS) — In seconds, two suburban police officers saved a man’s life, and it was all caught on one officer’s dashboard camera.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos spoke with both heroes in Park Forest.

All of the community’s police officers carry Naloxone. It reverses the effects of opioids, including loss of consciousness.

On Monday night, a man was slumped over in his truck with his vehicle in drive at an intersection.

In dashcam video, you can see the officers break the passenger window to get in. They managed to put the vehicle in park and pull a hypodermic needle from the man’s hand.

Officer Chris Batzel administered the Naloxone, injecting the man’s thigh. It took 5 seconds to kick in.

Paramedics came soon after and took the man to the hospital.