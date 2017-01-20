An Inside Look From Chicago During Inauguration Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — All eyes were on Washington, D.C. as Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States, and response from around the world has already gathered.

The reaction mirrored the one the U.S. has displayed throughout Trump’s journey to political power: fear in some, optimism in others. Many took to social media Friday morning to share their thoughts on the inauguration. Here is a look from some Chicagoans who made the trip to the Nation’s Capital.

Among them, students from a north suburban high school.

Students from Elk Grove Village High witness the Trump inauguration in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/qht4tzhJhI — Derrick Blakley (@BlakleyCBS2) January 20, 2017

The first signs of violence broke out before the inauguration began, blocks away.

Protesters were blocking entrances, breaking windows and engaging in shouting matches. A Bank of America and a Starbucks are two of the shops that were vandalized.

"Love trumps hate" cheer on the Mall pic.twitter.com/xdxZLPruYL — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) January 20, 2017

According to Chicago Police Chief Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, CPD Deputy Chief Eric Carter led a contingent of 40 police officers from Chicago.

CPD is proud to assist in today's #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/q0CoZMfnbi — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 20, 2017

Elsewhere, the scene in Washington was a little less tense.

Trump supporters celebrate during the #Inauguration on the Mall pic.twitter.com/wKvaLd5bKj — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) January 20, 2017

Thousands, many clad with red “Make America Great Again” caps, flooded into the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

Just one day later, another crowd is expected to descend on D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington, including members from YMCA Chicago.

#teamYWCA @ywcachicago headed to @womensmarch #wmw #weready A photo posted by Dorri McWhorter (@chiccpa) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Organizers of the march say it is an effort to “send a bold message” to the Trump administration that women’s rights are human rights.