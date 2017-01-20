At Inauguration, Trump Promises America Will ‘Start Winning Again’

(CBS) – After taking the oath of office Friday, President Donald Trump delivered an unconventional speech, echoing his populist message on the campaign trail.

“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down,” the Republican said. “America will start winning again, winning like never before.”

And on the heels of a divisive election he made an effort to heal the country.

“It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” Trump said.

“We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms and we all salute the same great American flag.”

As part of the peaceful transition of power, once-bitter rivals and fierce critics were in the crowd, including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her party rival Bernie Sanders. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was also in attendance.

The ceremony marked the defining moment in a day full of tradition, pomp and circumstance.

It began in the morning as the Trump family attended a church service and met with the Obamas for coffee at the White House. Then, both families shared a limo ride to the inauguration.

White House staffers even changed the license plates on the motorcade, to reflect the new leadership.

The size of Friday’s crowd was relatively modest, with lots of room on the south end of the National Mall, near the Washington Monument.

By contrast, the crowd was much bigger at both Obama inaugurals, especially the first, in 2008, when the mall was jammed from end to end.