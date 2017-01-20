President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Bank Robber Fatally Shot By Security Guard In Rockford

January 20, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: bank, Rockford, security guard, shooting

(STMW) — A person who attempted to rob a bank Friday in northern Illinois was shot and killed by a security officer.

Just before 4 p.m., a male of unknown age tried to rob an Alpine Bank branch at 2218 N. Mulford Ave. in Rockford, according to the FBI.

The robber walked into the bank and began shooting, police said. An armed bank security officer returned fire and shot the suspect at least once.

The offender was found dead near the entrance of the bank when officers responded, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a press conference posted to Facebook.

The Winnebago County coroner’s office did not confirm the death or provide additional information Friday night.

No other injuries were reported.

The FBI and Rockford police are conducting a joint investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

