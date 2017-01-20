Bittersweet Feeling Flows Through Hyde Park On Obama’s Last Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seeing the Obama’s leave the White House brought mostly sadness to many of their neighbors on Chicago’s South Side.

57th Street Books in Hyde Park is where Barack Obama used to buy his books. On the wall hangs a photo from the then Senator’s first book signing. New books about the former President now fill the displays, and are rapidly running out.

“We usually keep stacks of both of Mr. Obama’s books, but right now we’re down to our last copies of each,” said Kevin Elliot, the store manager. “We’ll restock very quickly, they’ve been selling a little faster than normal.”

Friends and fans in the South Side neighborhood took today to soak in the last day of Obama’s Presidency. Michael Lu, visiting from Canada, stopped to take photos of Obama’s Chicago home.

“It’s a special day. This is the end of the eight years that he’s in office. I figure we would stop by to show our gratitude,” he said.

Gratitude was overflowing at Valois restaurant, one of the former President’s favorite places.

“It’s a sad day here in Hyde Park,” said the restaurant owner. “Even business is kind of slow today. We’re sad to see Barack Obama go.”

Not a surprising reaction in the middle of Obama’s old neighborhood. He last ate at Valois when he was in Chicago to deliver his farewell address.

“I feel like I’m in mourning. I’m not trying to watch the TV today,” said Jasmine Dantzler, a Valois customer. “I came here because it’s Obama’s favorite restaurant.”

So when the moment that marked the end occurred, some like Gretchen MaQuire struggled to speak.

“I’m one of the people just like everyone else. I have kids in college, I have healthcare problems, I’m unemployed,” MaQuire said, who was also dining at Valois. “There used to be somebody fighting for me and now I don’t think that there is.”

Residents in the neighborhood praised Obama’s legacy and said they are looking forward to the projects he takes on as a former president.