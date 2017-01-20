Bloomingdale Police Officer Dies In Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bloomingdale police officer was killed in a crash Thursday night while responding to a call.

Police said the officer lost control of his squad car and slammed into a light pole and light box at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The impact was so severe, the officer had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was left unrecognizable after the crash.

The officer was taken to GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, where he was pronounced dead.

Bloomingdale police have not released the officer’s name, but said he was responding to a service call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.