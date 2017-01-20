Chicago Catholic School Students Watch Trump Inauguration In Class

The 45th President: On The Ground At Inauguration Day | The Latest: CBS News | Watch Live Coverage

January 20, 2017 12:14 PM By Susanna Song
CHICAGO (CBS) — Many students at Pope Francis Global Academy had their eyes glued on the inauguration of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ceremony took place in the middle of the school day, so some 8th graders had the idea to watch history from their Portage Park classrooms.

South Campus History teacher Tim Feeley said his students were talking about the inauguration intellectually, and asked if the day’s lessons could focus on the event.

“They took the ball and ran with it, and I couldn’t say no,” he said.

Feeley also admitted his students have mixed emotions about the event. 8th grader Patrick Berger seemed hopeful.

“I hope that he brings us forward as a country, and I hope that he has a positive outlook,” he said.

Antonia Ovalle had a different outlook. Her grandparents were born in Mexico. She doesn’t agree with President Trump’s policies, but believes in the United States.

“It’s not like he could make everything completely different, because there’s checks and balances, and it won’t be the end of the world,” she said.

As a catholic school students, they are encouraged to pray for the President over the next four years.

