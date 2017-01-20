Chicago Protesters Gather Near Trump Tower

CHICAGO (AP) — Crowds of protesters are rallying in a downtown Chicago plaza hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Students, immigrant rights activists and veterans were among those chanting Friday afternoon. Chicago Public Schools students had planned a walkout earlier in the day and several appeared in school uniforms at the event. College students also took part.

Leena Almasri is a second-year student at DePaul University. She says she’s speaking out against hateful comments made during the campaign.

Army veteran Darius Shannon of Chicago is another protester. He says he’s focused on 2018 when there’ll be midterm elections. He hopes for a Democratic wave.

Several protesters are holding signs that read “Resist Trump” while others say “Solidarity Trumps Hate.”

Trump became the nation’s 45th president on Friday.

(© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)