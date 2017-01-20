Despite Reported Rift, Bears Block 49ers’ Interview Request For Vic Fangio

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) A month after a reported surfaced detailing philosophical differences between Bears coach John Fox and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the team has blocked the 49ers’ request to interview Fangio for the same position.

The Bears’ decision, which was first reported by Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, is notable considering the rift between the two coaches could’ve allowed Fox to part ways with Fangio, who has one more season left on his contract.

Both Fox and Fangio have their reported differences. Fox said he initially brought the report to Fangio, who questioned the validity of the source.

“That wasn’t written by anyone in this room,” Fangio said in December to reporters at Halas Hall. “You guys know what’s going on.

“It gives you guys a bad name. He’s one of your colleagues, and irresponsible reporting doesn’t shine well for all of you and that’s too bad because all of you guys, I enjoy talking to you guys.”

Fangio has said on multiple occasions that he expects to be back, and Fox said he wanted his entire coaching staff back. He later released four assistants.

Fangio served as defensive coordinator of the 49ers from 2011 through 2014. When Jim Harbaugh was dismissed as head coach, Fangio wasn’t called for an interview.

The 49ers then were positioned to hire Adam Gase as head coach in early 2015, with Fangio as his choice as defensive coordinator. The team then attempted to force Jim Tomsula as his coordinator, and Gase backed out. Tomsula was then promoted from defensive line coach to head coach, and Gase and Fangio arrived in Chicago on Fox’s new staff. Fangio has said he holds no ill will toward the 49ers.

The Redskins were also a possible suitor for Fangio’s services, having attempted to hire him in 2015.

Under Fangio’s watch, the Bears have finished 14th and 15th in total defense while implementing new personnel. They were 30th in total defense in 2014.

