Man Charged With Glen Ellyn Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba announced the arrest and charging of a Glen Ellyn man for first-degree murder.

On Jan. 17, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an injured person at 2N150 Mildred Ave. in unincorporated Glen Ellyn. It was determined that the victim, identified as 49-year-old John Murray, had sustained multiple injuries to his head, face and leg. Murray, initially transported to Glen Oaks Hospital, soon thereafter was transferred to Hinsdale Hospital. He died on Wednesday evening due to his wounds.

“The acts committed against Mr. Murray are reprehensible,” said Zaruba. “The suspect in this case took the life of a friend in a brutal and heinous manner and then took various steps to cover up his behavior.”

Detectives located multiple people who either live at or were present at the Mildred home during the incident. During the investigation, they learned that Murray was visiting James Aydelotte and that an alleged verbal alitercation between the two took a violent turn. Aydelotte allegedly struck Murray multiple times in the face and then stomped on his head while Murray was laying on the ground. It is also alleged that Aydelotte sliced open Murray’s leg with a large knife during the incident.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said, “While nothing can be done to bring John back to those who loved him, the outstanding work of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will allow us to bring a strong prosecution against the man who allegedly took his life.”

Aydelotte is being held in the DuPage County Jail. Judge Russo set bail at $4,000,000; his next court date is on Jan. 31.