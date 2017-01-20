Man Wanted For Waukegan Robberies Arrested In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted for two armed robberies in north suburban Waukegan last year was arrested Thursday in Chicago.

Daniel J. O’Brien, 30, was charged with two robberies that happened Nov. 22, according to Waukegan police.

The first happened about midnight at the Murphy’s gas station in the 3800 block of Fountain Square, and the second about 7 p.m. at the BP Amoco station in the 2900 block of Belvidere Road, police said.

An arrest warrant carrying a bond of $500,000 was issued for O’Brien on Tuesday, according to police. He was taken into custody Thursday by the Chicago Police Department and Waukegan detectives were expected to transport him back to Lake County on Friday.

