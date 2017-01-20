Ozzie Guillen Would ‘Love’ To Be Back In MLB

(CBS) Out of Major League Baseball since 2012, former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen returned to the dugout to manage the Tiburones de La Guaira in the winter league in Venezuela this offseason.

The experience reminded him of this: He wants to get back into coaching and/or managing in the big leagues again.

“We wait and see,” Guillen told Laurence Holmes on 670 The Score on Thursday evening. “We wait. Hopefully it will happen. Hopefully is will happen sooner than later, but in the meanwhile, you have to make adjustments in life without baseball for the last few years. And now I’m back in the game, doing what I love to do and being on the field.

“I guess I have to wait. Hopefully I’m back in the game (in MLB).”

Guillen managed the White Sox from 2004-’11 and led them to a championship in 2005. He left following the 2011 season after a fallout with then-general manager Kenny Williams. After a one-year stint with the Marlins, Guillen had been out of the dugout until taking the post with the Tiburones in his native country this winter. The Tiburones were recently eliminated from the postseason, but Guillen thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“A lot of people make the mistake, they see me working here, they say, ‘Well Ozzie is just doing this so people can see him being back to manager,'” Guillen said. “I say, ‘No really, I just work here because of the passion I have for the game, the love I have for the game, the love I have for my ball club here.’ I’ve played all my life with this ball club. I’m very good friends with the owner, the GM. And to be honest with you, I’d love to be back (to MLB), but it’s up to (other) people. I never worry about something I can’t control. If they want me back, I’d appreciate that. If they don’t, hey, life goes on. Sometimes you want to be back, sometimes you’re not wanted to be back. But I’ll wait. I turn 53 (Friday). I’m only 53 years old. This experience I’ve had back in Venezuela was amazing. I thought I knew I was a good manager until I got here. Oh my god, this is very difficult league to manage in, so many different things (than when) I used to manage in the big leagues.”

Listen to Guillen’s full interview with Holmes below. He also shares his thoughts on former White Sox teammate Tim Raines being elected to the Hall of Fame.