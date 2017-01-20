Report: Bulls ‘Already Plotting’ Pursuit Of Chris Bosh — If He’s Cleared To Play Next Season

(CBS) As the Bulls remain mired in a mediocre state of chasing the eighth seed with a roster that features elder starters and inconsistent young players off the bench, an intriguing possibility has surfaced that would fuel a win-now approach.

The Bulls are “already plotting” to make a run at forward Chris Bosh if he’s cleared to play next season, ESPN.com’s Marc Stein reported Friday morning. Bosh is currently a member of the Heat, but he hasn’t played since Feb. 9 of last year due to a scary bout with blood clots. Bosh failed a physical at the start of training camp and wasn’t cleared to play as he experienced setbacks, and Heat president Pat Riley has admitted Bosh’s time in Miami is “probably over.”

The Heat can remove Bosh from the team’s payroll after this Feb. 9, Stein reported, though they wouldn’t be expected to waive him until after March 1. That’s because anyone waived before March 1 is eligible to be on their new team’s playoff roster, while anyone waived afterward isn’t eligible for the playoffs.

On top of Bosh potentially providing immediate help for a Bulls team that usually desires to stay relevant and compete for the playoffs, he has a strong bond with a current team member. Bulls guard Dwyane Wade and Bosh spent six seasons together in Miami, helping the Heat to a two championships in that span.

Bosh, who turns 33 in March, was at the United Center on Jan. 7 as the Bulls beat the Raptors in overtime.

Bosh has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for his career on 49.4 percent shooting. He averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 53 games in 2015-’16.