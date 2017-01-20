President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS News | Watch Live Coverage | Inside Look From Chicago | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Trump Supporters Gather At West Loop Bar For Inauguration

January 20, 2017 2:50 PM By Mike Krauser
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump Inauguration, trump supporters, wise owl

CHICAGO (CBS) — Donald Trump supporters from different backgrounds found common ground watching the inauguration at the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse in the West Loop, each supportive of the new president and what’s to come.

A police officer said he thinks Trump will be successful.

“But I hope the other side gives him a chance,” he added.

A woman at the bar said, “It’s incredible how God uses all sorts of different people to do his will. I know there’s been tons and tons of prayers out there for a change of direction in this country.”

Patrick Driscoll said he’s had a smile on his face the past eight years, and his smile is bigger today.

“I’m a gay republican, by the way. I’m more concerned about what’s going on in North Korea and ISIS than I am who won’t sell me a cake because I’m gay. I’ll go to another cake shop. I’m OK with that,” he said.

More from Mike Krauser

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia