Trump Supporters Gather At West Loop Bar For Inauguration

CHICAGO (CBS) — Donald Trump supporters from different backgrounds found common ground watching the inauguration at the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse in the West Loop, each supportive of the new president and what’s to come.

A police officer said he thinks Trump will be successful.

“But I hope the other side gives him a chance,” he added.

A woman at the bar said, “It’s incredible how God uses all sorts of different people to do his will. I know there’s been tons and tons of prayers out there for a change of direction in this country.”

Patrick Driscoll said he’s had a smile on his face the past eight years, and his smile is bigger today.

“I’m a gay republican, by the way. I’m more concerned about what’s going on in North Korea and ISIS than I am who won’t sell me a cake because I’m gay. I’ll go to another cake shop. I’m OK with that,” he said.