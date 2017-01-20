Valparaiso YMCA Accused Of Censorship After Banning CNN From TVs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not long after President-elect Donald Trump accused CNN of being “fake news” and refused to take a question from a CNN reporter, the Valparaiso Family YMCA has declared the channel off-limits in its workout room.

“To me, it’s blatant censorship that I find very surprising,” said Greg Quartucci, who has been a member of the YMCA in Valparaiso for more than a decade.

He said CNN has been a fixture on a TV at the Valparaiso Y for years.

“The timing of this was very peculiar because I think it was basically a day or two after Mr. Trump claimed that CNN was fake news,” Valparaiso YMCA member Greg Quartucci said. “I think they switched to the cooking channel.”

He said the Y turned off CNN shortly after Trump’s angry confrontation with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta at a news conference last week. When Acosta tried to ask a question at Trump’s first post-election news conference, the president-elect repeatedly shut him down.

“No, not you, your organization is terrible. Quiet. Quiet,” he said. As Acosta continued trying to ask a question, talking over another reporter, Mr. Trump continued: “Don’t be rude. Don’t be rude. Don’t. Be. Rude. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

Quartucci said the Y has given in to a minority who complained about CNN, and he called it “blatant censorship.”

“It is a Christian organization. It’s all about freedom and opportunity, and what they’re doing, I personally think is against what they have on their walls and against what they have as their mission,” he said.

A statement from the Valparaiso Y said:

“In order to eliminate perceived political bias associated with national news outlets, the Valparaiso Family YMCA will only be showing local news channels in the future.”