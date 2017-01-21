11-Month-Old Girl In Stroller Hit By Car In Lincoln Park

President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

January 21, 2017 1:24 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-month-old girl in a stroller was hit by a car Saturday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

A 60-year-old man was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla south on Southport at 10:30 a.m. when he turned left onto Clybourn and the car hit the girl, according to Chicago Police. The girl’s father was pushing her in a stroller, heading north in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for evaluation and was listed in good condition, police said. The father was not hit and no other injuries were reported.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and no citations had been issued Saturday afternoon, police said. The investigation was ongoing.

