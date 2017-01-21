16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Sexual Assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday night with aggravated sexual assault with a firearm.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was identified as the person who assaulted a 23-year-old woman in the back of a car in the West Town neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:52 a.m. on Dec. 14, the boy walked up to the woman in the 2700 block of West Crystal and struck her in the head with a handgun, police said. He forced her into the backseat of a vehicle where he sexually assaulted her.

Police were able to make the arrest after detectives issued a community alert for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing while detectives search for three remaining suspects.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)