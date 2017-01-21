President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Sexual Assault

January 21, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated Sexual Assault, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday night with aggravated sexual assault with a firearm.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was identified as the person who assaulted a 23-year-old woman in the back of a car in the West Town neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:52 a.m. on Dec. 14, the boy walked up to the woman in the 2700 block of West Crystal and struck her in the head with a handgun, police said. He forced her into the backseat of a vehicle where he sexually assaulted her.

Police were able to make the arrest after detectives issued a community alert for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing while detectives search for three remaining suspects.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia