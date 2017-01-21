President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

2 Convicted In Shooting That Paralyzed “Hoop Dreams” Player

January 21, 2017 12:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery for a shooting that paralyzed a Chicago high school basketball coach who played on one of the teams featured in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams.”

Shawn Harrington was shot twice while shielding his daughter after gunmen opened fire on their car at a traffic stop in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood in 2014. Authorities say the attackers mistook the car for another that had been involved in an earlier shooting.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors, Tandra Simonton, says a jury on Friday convicted Cedryk Davis and Deandre Thompson in the attack, which left Harrington paralyzed from the waist down. Their sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

Harrington is an assistant basketball coach at Marshall. He played for the team when “Hoop Dreams” was being filmed.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia