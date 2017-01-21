President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

250,000 Participated In Women’s March On Chicago

January 21, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, civil rights, Women's March, Women's March On Chicago, Women's Rights

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 50,000 people were expected to rally Saturday downtown for the Women’s March On Chicago – but how much more?

The initial expectation more than tripled when officials announced 250,000 people were in attendance for the march.

An aerial view of the crowd participating in the Women's March on Chicago (CBS/Chopper 2)

An aerial view of the crowd participating in the Women’s March on Chicago (CBS/Chopper 2)

Around 10:30 a.m. organizers announced the group reached 150,000 and was the second largest women’s march outside of Washington.

And around 11:15 a.m. the city cancelled the march and organizers continued to rally in Grant Park.

Though some participants marched through the streets anyways.

By 12:45 Chicago became the largest women’s march outside of Washington with an estimated attendance count of 250,000 people.

The event began with a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday on Columbus Drive between Jackson and Monroe. A march to Federal Plaza was then scheduled for 11:30 a.m. but was later cancelled due to the park reaching capacity.

Chicago Police said the rally was peaceful. Participants began clearing the streets around 1 p.m. Streets slowly reopened.

Organizers want to make it known that this was not an Anti-Trump rally. It was a march on rights, especially women’s rights.

Organizers said the women’s march is meant to show global support for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.

Chicago’s march was just one of 250 scheduled around the world.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia