3 Arrested During Investigation Of Fatal Melrose Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have arrested three men while investigating a fatal shooting last Sunday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

About 2:40 p.m. Jan. 15, a resident called police to report people dealing drugs near 12th Avenue and Winston Drive, according to Melrose Park police.

During an investigation into the reported drug dealing, a 911 call was received from a home in the 1200 block of Winston that a person had been shot inside the home, police said. When officers arrived they found two people shot.

Anthony Scott was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 1200 block of Andover Circle in Aurora.

The other person suffered “a minor gunshot wound to the head,” police said. Detectives believe the victims were involved in a drug deal at the time of the shooting.

In the course of the investigation, 26-year-old Dante Ricciardi was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. He lives in the 1300 block of 16th Avenue in Melrose Park.

Joshua Felton, 28, of the 400 block of Hyde Park Avenue in Bellwood, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by a felon, according to police. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

A third man, 30-year-old Ulises Vences, was returned to the custody of the sheriff’s office to await trial for a 2015 charge of being an armed habitual criminal, police said. Vences was under house arrest and lives in the block where the shooting occurred.

The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting was ongoing, and investigators continued to analyze forensic and electronic evidence and follow up on leads, police said.

