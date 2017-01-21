3 Hurt In Dan Ryan Rollover Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were hurt in a rollover crash Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The single-car rollover crash happened at 9:24 a.m. in the northbound local lanes of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

All lanes were open to traffic as of 10:15 a.m., police said.

