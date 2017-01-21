President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

3 Shot In Brighton Park

January 21, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a Brighton Park neighborhood shooting early Saturday on the Southwest Side.

About 3:15 a.m., they were inside a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of South St. Louis when another car pulled up, and a gunman got out to fire at least 16 shots before driving away, according to Chicago Police.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, along with a 22-year-old man who was shot in the back. His condition was stabilized, as was that of a 28-year-old man who was taken to Stroger Hospital with a hip wound, police said.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related. No one was in custody.

Three more people were shot, one fatally, in another attack that happened about the same time in Humboldt Park.

