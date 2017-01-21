President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

3 Shot In South Austin

January 21, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: shooting, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot Friday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the men — ages 25, 27 and 22 — were standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Congress when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The 25-year-old man was shot in his left arm and the 27-year-old was shot in his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Loretto Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The youngest man was shot in his left buttocks and grazed by bullet on his left shoulder, police said. His condition and hospital information was not immediately provided by police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

