77-Year-Old Woman Hit By Van, Critically Injured In Ashburn

January 21, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Ashburn, Person Struck By Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 77-year-old woman was hit by a van and critically injured Saturday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 2013 Ford van was turning left from southbound Karlov to eastbound 79th Street at 9:43 a.m. when it hit the woman, who was walking north across 79th in the crosswalk, according to Chicago Police. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The 40-year-old man driving the van stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. No citations had been issued as of 11:30 a.m.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

