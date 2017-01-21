Chicago Couple Takes Wedding Photos In The Middle Of Women’s March

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago couple took their wedding photos on Saturday in the center of one of the biggest organized marches in the nation – the Women’s March on Chicago.

Bride and groom, Allison and Marko Milincic chose to take their wedding photos in the middle of the crowds, and then get married that same day.

Jai Girad Photography, Inc. captured the moment.

The photographer's husband told CBS 2 that the wedding is currently underway as of 5:20 p.m. Saturday.