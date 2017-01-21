President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Chicago Couple Takes Wedding Photos In The Middle Of Women’s March

January 21, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Love, wedding, Wedding Photos, Women's March On Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago couple took their wedding photos on Saturday in the center of one of the biggest organized marches in the nation – the Women’s March on Chicago.

Bride and groom, Allison and Marko Milincic chose to take their wedding photos in the middle of the crowds, and then get married that same day.

Jai Girad Photography, Inc. captured the moment.

The photographer’s husband told CBS 2 that the wedding is currently underway as of 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Check back for more details on this love story.

