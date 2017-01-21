Chicago March Canceled Due To Big Turnout But Rally Spreads

President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

January 21, 2017 12:56 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — After an overwhelming response, organizers have canceled the march portion of the Women’s March on Chicago but have extended the rally at Grant Park.

There are estimates of 150,000 people at the park Saturday, and more are still arriving. The march through downtown Chicago has been canceled due to safety concerns.

The rally is occurring the same day as a march in Washington and similar events in 200 cities, including Springfield and Carbondale.

Activists are talking about health care, immigrant rights and gun violence. Organizers also want to send a message to President Donald Trump that women will defend their rights.

Dorothy DeCarlo of Chicago says she burned her bra for women’s rights 50 years ago. The 69-year-old says she can’t believe she’s protesting over the same things.

