Chicagoans Take A Stand On Women’s Rights At March And Rally

January 21, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Audrina Bigos, Chicago, civil rights, Women's March, Women's March On Chicago, Women's Rights

CHICAGO (CBS) – 250,000 people set to march in Chicago proves to be too many according to Chicago police.

They cancelled the march portion of the rally, but that did not stop all demonstrators.

The crowd gathered at Jackson and Lake Shore Drive, and then began walking. Though the group never ended up at Federal Plaza, they kept moving through the Loop.

Originally estimates ranged from 20,000 to 50,000 but by the end of the day, the estimated attendance reached 250,000 people.

It started with an idea on Facebook, a group of women said, “let’s march in Chicago.”

All races and ages came together on Saturday for women’s rights, in the largest protest outside the capitol.

“This reminds us of the success of the 60’s,” said marcher, Darlene Pearlstein. “When a critical mass of people came together.”

A crowd so big that even organizers could not believe it.

“You’re experiencing the new rebellion. “This is a movement.”

“No matter if you’re black, white, Mexican or Muslim, it does not matter,” said marcher Christine Gutierrez. “We are all here.”

Women and men wanting to be a part of a historic protest for women’s rights and against a new president.

“Our kids already see bulling, we already see violence and we already see hatred,” said marcher, Tiffany Lane. “We don’t need a president that is going to encourage that in our society at all.”

Women used their voices and collective power to fight for issues affecting them, their families and communities.

“I thought that I should stand up for my rights and not be sitting at home doing nothing,” said Lucie Bahtoey Bertrand.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos heard organizers and marchers say “this is not the end.”

