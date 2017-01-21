Driver Arrested After 3 Injured In Evanston Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man who injured himself and two passengers when he crashed a vehicle early Saturday in north suburban Evanston has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Sheridan Road, according to Evanston police.

The driver and two passengers — a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old man — were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. The driver was treated for broken bones and was in surgery Saturday. The 29-year-old suffered a broken femur.

The 28-year-old passenger was the most seriously injured and suffered brain bleeding, police said. All three men live in Chicago.

The driver was under arrest pending the DUI investigation, police said.

Sheridan Road was re-opened about 11:30 a.m.

