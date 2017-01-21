Man Shot In Knee While Driving In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot Saturday morning while driving in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was driving westbound at 11:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street when he heard multiple gunshots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He stopped a short distance away and saw that his vehicle was damaged and he had a gunshot wound to the right knee, police said. He refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said the victim is a documented gang member and the shooting may have been gang-related.

