Police: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded After Humboldt Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and two more were wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting early Saturday on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:15 a.m., officers responding to a a call of shots fired found two men lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the head in the 3900 block of West Thomas, police said.

A man in his 20s was dead at the scene, and the other victim, 36, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Another man, 42, showed up at Norwegian American Hospital with an arm wound, police said. He was in good condition.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the death.

