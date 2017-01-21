Police: Man Killed In West Side Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the West Side, police said.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 1:42 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Monroe when someone walked up to the vehicle and shot him in the neck, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have details about the death.

