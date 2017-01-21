President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Police Warn Of Masked Robbers On West Side

January 21, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: robberies, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning residents of armed robberies involving two to four masked males on the West Side.

In each incident, the robbers cover their faces, walk up to the victims displaying handguns and take their property, according to a community alert from police.

The robberies happened at:

– 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street;
– 11:36 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4600 block of West Lake Street;
– 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street;
– 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street; and
– 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 700 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia