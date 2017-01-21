Police Warn Of West Side Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a series of carjackings reported earlier this month on the city’s West Side.

In each of the vehicular hijackings, a man approached the drivers, ordered them to exit their vehicles and drove away in the victims’ vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In once instance, the suspect punched the victim and pulled them out of the vehicle.

The carjackings occurred:

– At 11:20 p.m. Jan 6 in the 1100 block of South Independence;

– At 11:4 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 1100 block of South Whipple; and

– At 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 3900 block of West Erie.

The suspect is described as a 180-pound black man between 20 and 40 years old standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, according to police.

Anyone with information about the carjackings is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

