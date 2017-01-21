President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Saturday’s ‘Rare’ Warm Weather Comes Close, But Misses Record

January 21, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: January, Warm Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Saturday, Chicago got a welcome, if rare, warm January day in a month normally associated with bitter cold.

Temperatures hit 59 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, missing a record of 62 degrees set on Jan. 21, 1908, according to Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville. The last time Chicago recorded a 60-degree day in this month was on Jan. 29, 2013.

A temperature of 60 degrees was reported at Midway Airport, but an official high temperature was not yet available.

“It’s just a normal fluctuation in the weather,” Izzi said. “But it is rare. On average we only get a 60-degree day in January about once every five years.”

The sun and warm temperatures may have contributed to the increased attendance at the Women’s March on Chicago on Saturday. Organizers planned for as many as 60,000 people to attend, but a crowd nearly five times that showed up, organizers said, prompting them to formally cancel the march and keep the rally in Grant Park, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The march was part of a network of demonstrations taking place in cities across the country on Saturday that coincided with President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Organizers and attendees said they came to advocate for women’s rights, among other causes.

Temperatures were expected to drop into the low 40s Saturday night, which could bring back widespread, heavy fog until 9 a.m. Sunday.

A high of 44 was forecast for Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia