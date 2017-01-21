Woman Shot During Argument In South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old woman was shot Friday night during an argument in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Someone she knew pulled a gun and shot her in the wrist, thigh and foot when the fight happened about 9:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 2900 block of East 91st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was in custody, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)