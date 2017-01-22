3 Arrested After Melee At Naperville Bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were arrested after a skirmish at a bar left two police officers injured early Saturday in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to assist in dispersing a crowd of about 100 people that had gathered inside Bar Louie, 22 Chicago Ave., according to a statement from Naperville police.

Despite being told to leave the bar, Kevin R. Bryant, 38, refused and was then arrested, police said. Bryant, of the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego, was charged with aggravated resisting a peace officer, battery and criminal trespass to property.

Timothy Caldwell, 30, got into an argument with employees and was told to leave the bar, police said. He was arrested because he did not pay his bill and battered one of the bouncers. Caldwell, of the 1400 block of West Galena Boulevard in Aurora, faces charges of retail theft, battery and criminal trespass to property.

Tawana L. Hosey, 32, threw a beer bottle at a police sergeant and was subsequently taken into custody, police said. Hosey, of the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

While dispersing the crowd, a police sergeant and officer both suffered injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, police said. The sergeant required follow-up care at Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was treated and released.

Further investigation into the incident will be conducted by police to determine if there are any additional charges or violations. Anyone who witnessed the event or has additional information is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.

