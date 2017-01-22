Charter Bus Catches Fire On Bishop Ford, No One Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — A charter bus caught fire Saturday evening on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

About 6:15 p.m., the tire of a charter bus carrying about 25 people caught fire as it drove north on Interstate 90 near 130th Street, according to Fire Media Affairs and Illinois State Police. No one was injured.

Just before 7 p.m., Fire Media Affairs tweeted three engines had responded for the fire.

Bus fire on I 94 near 130th 3 engine response for tank water. Two lines dropped bus is total loss about 25 people safely off. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 22, 2017

At 7:30 p.m., troopers were still at the scene waiting for the bus to be towed and all lanes were open, ISP said.

