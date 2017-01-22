President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Charter Bus Catches Fire On Bishop Ford, No One Injured

January 22, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Bishop Ford, Vehicle Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A charter bus caught fire Saturday evening on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

About 6:15 p.m., the tire of a charter bus carrying about 25 people caught fire as it drove north on Interstate 90 near 130th Street, according to Fire Media Affairs and Illinois State Police. No one was injured.

Just before 7 p.m., Fire Media Affairs tweeted three engines had responded for the fire.

At 7:30 p.m., troopers were still at the scene waiting for the bus to be towed and all lanes were open, ISP said.

