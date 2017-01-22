President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Community Gardens Are Popping Up Around The City Just In Time For Spring

January 22, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: community garden, Gardening, Nancy Harty

CHICAGO (CBS) — If Saturday’s spring-like weather has you thinking about gardening, the Historic Pullman Garden Club hosted a lecture on Sunday with tips that will help you get ready.

WBBM’s Nancy Harty spoke with Horticulture Educator Christopher Weber about community gardens, which are popping up all over the city, he said.

Community gardens have sprouted in Woodlawn, Kenwood, Old Town and other neighborhoods.

If you’re considering planting one, he suggests you make sure it’s clear what everyone hopes to get out of it.

“When you are out there working with people – friends, neighbors – whoever it may be, you want to think about really what projects can we do that are going to satisfy some parts of these various interests of those we have here today.”

While it’s way too early to plant anything outside, he said now its the time to start planning – buying seeds and growing seedlings under grow lights indoors.

Weber said community gardens can help transform neighborhoods by turning vacant plots into something useful. But, sometimes that’s a source of friction, he said, as public agencies like the CHA are willing to loan out vacant space until an area becomes desirable and then the gardens are uprooted.

Weber spoke at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hotel Florence in Pullman as part of winter lecture series hosted by the Historic Pullman Garden Club, the Pullman State Historic Site and the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia