Community Gardens Are Popping Up Around The City Just In Time For Spring

CHICAGO (CBS) — If Saturday’s spring-like weather has you thinking about gardening, the Historic Pullman Garden Club hosted a lecture on Sunday with tips that will help you get ready.

WBBM’s Nancy Harty spoke with Horticulture Educator Christopher Weber about community gardens, which are popping up all over the city, he said.

Community gardens have sprouted in Woodlawn, Kenwood, Old Town and other neighborhoods.

If you’re considering planting one, he suggests you make sure it’s clear what everyone hopes to get out of it.

“When you are out there working with people – friends, neighbors – whoever it may be, you want to think about really what projects can we do that are going to satisfy some parts of these various interests of those we have here today.”

While it’s way too early to plant anything outside, he said now its the time to start planning – buying seeds and growing seedlings under grow lights indoors.

Weber said community gardens can help transform neighborhoods by turning vacant plots into something useful. But, sometimes that’s a source of friction, he said, as public agencies like the CHA are willing to loan out vacant space until an area becomes desirable and then the gardens are uprooted.

Weber spoke at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hotel Florence in Pullman as part of winter lecture series hosted by the Historic Pullman Garden Club, the Pullman State Historic Site and the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.