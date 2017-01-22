Man And Woman With Warrants For Arrest Found In Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman with warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody on Friday in north suburban Zion.

Dewayne Smith-Williams, 22, was wanted for felonies including armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery from an incident that happened on Jan. 14, according to the Lake County sheriff’s department.

Smith-Williams was found hiding in a home in the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue in Zion after police received information about his location, deputies said. Officers also found Kimberly Brown, 31, hiding in the home who had an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for traffic offenses, police said. They were both taken into custody without incident.

Smith-Williams remains held on a $300,000 bond at Lake County jail, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

Brown was released after receiving a recognizance bond at her hearing. She was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

