President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

New Swim Program Teaches Kids Skills To Follow When In Distress

January 22, 2017 4:23 PM By Rob Hart
Filed Under: Drowning Death, Rob Hart, Swimming Lessons, YMCA of Metro Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Swimming lessons are not just about having fun in the water, they can also be a matter of life and death for young children.

Kyle Kamman, the aquatics director of the YMCA of Metro Chicago, said most drownings happen within sight of help. In fact, 60 percent of kids die within 10 ft. of safety and 88 percent happen while under adult supervision.

The YMCA of Metro Chicago, along with other Y’s around the country, are introducing an innovative, progressive swim program. Kamman said the lessons are designed to help kids self-rescue.

Participants will learn techniques such as the “Swim, Float, Swim,” which teaches them to float in between their strokes, preventing them from tiring out before they make it back to the edge of the pool. Another practice the Y teaches is the “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” — this sequence mimics what happens to kids when they fall into the water and teaches them how to get back to safety.

According to Kamman, children can start swimming lessons as early as six months old.

Kamman provided WBBM with statistics that support the Y’s vigilance in teaching swimming, water safety and drowning prevention:

  • 3 kids die every day from drowning
  • Drowning is the second-leading cause of deaths for kids ages 5-14
  • 70 percent of African American and 60 percent of Hispanic children cannot swim, compared to just 40 percent of Caucasian children
  • African American children ages 5 to 14 are 3 times more likely to drown than their white peers
  • Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children one to four years old
  • More than 1 million kids take swim lessons at the Y every year
More from Rob Hart

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia