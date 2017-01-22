New Swim Program Teaches Kids Skills To Follow When In Distress

CHICAGO (CBS) — Swimming lessons are not just about having fun in the water, they can also be a matter of life and death for young children.

Kyle Kamman, the aquatics director of the YMCA of Metro Chicago, said most drownings happen within sight of help. In fact, 60 percent of kids die within 10 ft. of safety and 88 percent happen while under adult supervision.

The YMCA of Metro Chicago, along with other Y’s around the country, are introducing an innovative, progressive swim program. Kamman said the lessons are designed to help kids self-rescue.

Participants will learn techniques such as the “Swim, Float, Swim,” which teaches them to float in between their strokes, preventing them from tiring out before they make it back to the edge of the pool. Another practice the Y teaches is the “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” — this sequence mimics what happens to kids when they fall into the water and teaches them how to get back to safety.

According to Kamman, children can start swimming lessons as early as six months old.

Kamman provided WBBM with statistics that support the Y’s vigilance in teaching swimming, water safety and drowning prevention: