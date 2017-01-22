Northwestern Academy Receives New Home In Chicago Building

President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

January 22, 2017 6:13 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marked the grand opening of a new opportunity for some Chicago Public School students.

Northwestern Academy is multi-year college preparation and enrichment program through Northwestern University. It accepted its first group of CPS students in 2014, and may see up to 200 students every year. Now, the school has a new state-of-the-art space on the 16th floor of one of the university’s Chicago campus buildings along Lake Shore Dr.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with CPS students at the grand opening.

“To everybody that was part of this journey, this is a great day to celebrate many great days to come ahead of us,” Mayor Emanuel said.

The Mayor said the city’s high school graduation rate is currently about 56 percent, but its “freshmen on track” program is at 87 percent, adding that the city is doing what it can to help get more students to continue their education. He said CPS high school students who maintain a B average can go to one of the city’s community colleges for free — Chicago is the only city doing this.

CPS students can apply for Northwestern Academy during their freshman year of high school.

