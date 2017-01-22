President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Police: Man Using Social Media To Rob Northwest Side Residents

January 22, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Northwest Side, social media

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is using social media to meet up with Northwest Side residents at their homes and rob them, according to police.

The robberies happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of North Central Park and about 12 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of North Neva, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

Both times, the victims agreed to meet the suspect at their home after they were contacted through a social media website, police said. When the suspect arrived, he pulled out a weapon and demanded the person’s property.

The suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 35 years old, 6-foot and 6-foot-2 and 170 to 190 pounds with short black hair and a medium complexion.

Police advise residents not to arrange to meet strangers through social media websites.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.

