Police: Person Killed In Bishop Ford Crash

January 22, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Bishop Ford, Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed in a crash Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway near south suburban Dolton, police said.

The crash, which may have involved four vehicles, happened about 4:20 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-94 near 156th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatality.

Additional information was not immediately available.

As of 6:30 a.m., all outbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area, police said. Lanes were not expected to reopen before 8:30 a.m.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

