Police Search For Armed Carjacker In Mount Prospect

January 22, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Armed Carjacking, Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a male who stole an SUV at gunpoint and robbed the victim early Friday in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

About 5 a.m., the victim had just entered his black 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2200 block of South Lexington Drive when a male approached and knocked on the driver’s side window, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

The suspect showed a silver handgun, ordered the victim out of the Tahoe and also demanded his wedding ring, wallet and cell phone, police said. The victim pushed the suspect, then ran away, watching the Tahoe drive away southbound on Lexington toward Oakton. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a 6-foot-5 male, of an unknown race and age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black mask or cloth covering his face. The Tahoe has a license plate of Q371211.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to contact Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CRIME STOPPERS at (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and the tip to 274637. Callers who make tips through CRIME STOPPERS are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

