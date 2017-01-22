President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Three Shot In West Town

January 22, 2017 12:34 PM

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in West Town.

They were sitting in a parked car in the 1500 block of West Huron at 8:50 a.m. when a white car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man was shot twice in the upper left thigh and once in the lower left leg, a 26-year-old man was shot in the lip and a 25-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, police said.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

