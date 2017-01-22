Trump Praises CIA, Blasts Media During First Day In Office

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Jan. 21, 2017, his first full day in office, Donald Trump toured the CIA headquarters in Langley, VA. to mark the first stop in his Presidency.

The President has often criticized the U.S. Intelligence Community. However on Sat., he praised it, saying, “I love you, I respect you. There’s nobody I respect more. You’re going to do a fantastic job. We’re going to start winning again and you’re going to be leading the charge.”

Earlier this month, President Trump questioned the Intelligence Community’s conclusion that Russia interfered with the U.S. Presidential Election. Now, he denies being upset and instead blames the media.

“They sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the Intelligence Community. And I just want to tell you, the reason you’re the number one stop is exactly the opposite,” Trump said.

Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary, also criticized the media at the first news conference held inside the briefing room.

“There’s been a lot of talk in the media about the responsibility to hold Donald Trump accountable and I’m here to tell you that it goes two ways. We’re going to hold the press accountable as well,” Spicer said. “The American people deserve better.”

Spicer lashed out over reports about how many people attended the inauguration.

“Photographs of the inaugural proceedings where intentionally framed in a way to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall.”

Spicer did not answer any questions or offer comment about the hundreds of thousands of people in town for the Women’s March on Washington. A check of the new President’s Twitter accounts showed no tweets about any of the rallies across the U.S.

Trump is expected to have a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May next week to discuss a post-Brexit trade deal.